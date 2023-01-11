Chiiild is preparing for the release of his forthcoming album in April. Today, he blessed fans with a new single.

Chiiild teams up with Lucky Daye for their ultra-smooth collaboration, “Good For Now.” The laidback record further explores the chemistry the two parties built on Lucky Daye’s “Compassion.” The atmospheric feel and hypnotizing vocals provide strong insight into what we could expect from Chiiild’s next project.

“Sometimes we get caught up in the feelings and start thinking about the future with the hope that the feeling lasts,” Chiiild said in a statement. “This song is a reminder that whatever happens, we should be present in the moment because we don’t know what tomorrow brings.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 18: Chiiild performs onstage during the 2021 Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival on September 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival)

Chiiild’s “Good For Now” will appear on his forthcoming project, Better Luck In The Next Life, due out on March 3rd. Chiiild’s latest single follows the release of “Bon Voyage.” He later released, “You Get Me (A Final Word).”

Chiiild has a packed year scheduled. A day before his album drops, he’ll launch the Better Luck In The Next Life tour in Santa Ana, CA. The tour will hit major cities like Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and New York City. Then, he’ll conclude on April 11th in San Francisco.

Following the release of his latest three singles, it seems like Chiiild is on pace to have one of the strongest R&B releases of the year with Better Luck In The Next Life.

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I say you’re just caught in the moment

When you’re close, I get reckless

Laying in the wreckage

I can’t stay for breakfast, yeah