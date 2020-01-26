Chiiild
- MixtapesChiiild Wishes Listeners "Better Luck In The Next Life" On New AlbumLucky Daye and Alina Baraz both appear on the 12-track release.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsChiiild Enlists Lucky Daye For "Good For Now"Chiiild shares "Good For Now" ft. Lucky Daye.By Aron A.
- SongsChiiild Returns With New Single, "Bon Voyage"The experimental soul band from Montréal has returned after their woozy 2021 debut commercial album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsChiiild Delivers Kid Cudi "Day N Nite" CoverChiiild drops off his take on "Day N Nite."By Rose Lilah
- NewsChiiild Floats From Genre To Genre On His Debut Album "Hope For Sale"Chiiild's debut album "Hope For Sale" has finally arrived.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsChiiild Reimagines "Gone" With Jensen McRaeChiiild and Jensen McRae breathe new life into "Gone" ahead of the release of "Hope For Sale."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsChiiild Delivers The Funk On "Eventually"Chiiild's forthcoming album "Hope For Sale" is almost here.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsChiiild Continues To Tease "Hope For Sale" With New Single "Gone""Gone," the third single from Chiiild's highly anticipated album "Hope For Sale," has arrived. By Joshua Robinson
- NewsChiiild Teams Up With Mahalia On The Lush New Single "Awake"Chiiild follows up his hypnotic single "Sleepwalking" with "Awake," a groovy new song featuring Mahalia.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsChiiild Encourages Listeners To Reclaim Their Agency On "Sleepwalking"Chiiild drops off the hypnotic new single "Sleepwalking," a track that inspires listeners to reclaim agency over their lives. By Joshua Robinson
- MusicChiiild's "Synthetic Soul" Is Psychedelic R&B At Its FinestChiiild has arrived with their debut EP, "Synthetic Soul."By Dominiq R.
- NewsMontreal Collective, Chiiild, Shares "Hands Off Me" From Debut EP"Synthethic Soul" is out February 28. By Noah C