BabyDrill "ScoreGod" Review

Atlanta rapper BabyDrill first made a splash after signing to Young Nudy's Paradise East Records in 2022. Since then, the up-and-coming trap-rapper has released 3 studio albums and managed to snag some top-shelf collaborations with artists such as G Herbo, Latto, and 21 Savage. BabyDrill's most recent outing, ScoreGod, released last week, less than a year after his Sophomore effort MadMan which dropped in June 2023.

ScoreGod showcases some of BabyDrill's greatest flows, highlights his versatility on the mic, and expands his sound into a new and exciting sonic landscape. The 14-track project features guest verses from the likes of YTB Fatt, Rob49, Luh Tyler, and Hunxho. Here's an overview and review of the brand-new record's material.

The Album Is Incredibly Concise

With the record clocking in at only 37 minutes, BabyDrill ensures listeners that ScoreGod doesn't overstay its welcome. The record's brief run-time makes for an efficient listening experience, perfect for TikTok algorithms and the microwave attention span of modern listeners. Unfortunately, this does leave some tracks on the album to feel sparse and underdeveloped.

For instance, the title track, which features Luh Tyler, showcases an excellent blend of sounds from the two vocalists, whose voices contrast perfectly to keep the song sounding dynamic, but ultimately concludes just as abruptly as it begins. The final result is a track that sounds more like a snippet than a full song, and would certainly benefit from a third verse, or at least a bridge to round out the themes and ideas present before leaving listeners scrambling to find the "previous track" button.

BabyDrill Drowns In His Influences

BabyDrill manages to expertly tap into the grimy, murderous Atlanta trap sound throughout ScoreGod but ultimately fails to carve out a specific lane for himself. His sound makes him a perfect fit for Nudy's label, though there are times on the record where you would be forgiven for confusing Drill for one of many other Nudy clones. While many of Drill's lyrics may be true to his lived experience, there is very little to differentiate him from his peers and influences.

Some tracks, such as "Just Want You" offer a refreshing change of pace, with Drill tapping into a smoother melodic vibe, though many of the tracks on the back half of the album suffer from a lack of sonic diversity. "I Can't Feel My Face" and "Down Bad" are also standout songs, with the former relying on resonant synth passages that would surely shake the venue during a live performance.

Conclusion

BabyDrill is still a relatively new artist and has plenty of time to grow into his own unique sound, but the majority of tracks on ScoreGod don't do much to push the envelope. The album is certainly worth a listen, with some seriously high highs, but likely won't be topping anyone's "best of 2024" lists. If you're a big fan of the grimy Atlanta trap sound, you'll likely enjoy ScoreGod, even if the album won't do much to inspire new fans of the sub-genre.