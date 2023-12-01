BabyDrill Got All Eyes On Him On "Watchin Now"

As we approach the end of the year, it’s becoming clear that BabyDrill will be one artist to keep an eye on in 2024. He’s already emerged as a frontrunner for Atlanta and his latest offering further cements his status as one of the South’s most promising stars. “Watchin Now” brings the rapper’s laidback flow and descriptive bars together with icy and hard-knocking production to set the tone for his next project, Score God. It’s an excellent showcasing of the number of flows he pulls out of his hat.

The record arrived alongside a raw music video that provides a behind-the-scenes look at his life. From mobbing through the streets of Atlanta with his day-ones to backstage at shows, the video for “Watchin Now” captures a star in the making. The video also includes a cameo from Latto, who brings him out on-stage to perform “ISSAPARTY” and chops it up with him backstage. It’s a simple black-and-white visual that doesn’t need special effects or a big budget to capture the essence of BabyDrill.

BabyDrill Got Next

BabyDrill began buzzing in the A with the release of “32 Freestyle.” However, the song began blowing up while he was incarcerated. It set the stage for his return home, and ultimately, landed him a deal with PDE. The budding star hit the ground running afterward, building his buzz while garnering mentorship from Young Nudy and 21 Savage. Currently, he’s serving as 21 Savage’s supporting act in the UK.

Score God will serve as the official follow-up to BabyDrill’s June 2023 project, MadMan. The 17-song project largely centered around BabyDrill, although 21 Savage and Young Nudy did appear on the song, “Slight Dub.” With Score God on the way, we imagine that 2024 will be a massive year for the Atlanta native. Check out his latest single above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics

I put in overtime workin' this stick, n***as wouldn't dare face me

F*ck my pops, I'mma stand on that, the streets what really raised me

N***a, my momma proud as f*ck, her son finally made it

But she scared at the same time, her only boy, can't let 'em take me

