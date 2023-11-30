scoregod
BabyDrill "ScoreGod" Review
BabyDrill's third studio record, "ScoreGod" likely won't win over any new fans, but the record will surely appease day 1 listeners.
TeeJay Small
Feb 19, 2024
BabyDrill Got All Eyes On Him On "Watchin Now"
Latto makes a cameo in the music video.
Aron A.
Nov 30, 2023
