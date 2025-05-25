BabyDrill Assembles The Entire ATL To Bum Rush The Mainstream In New Album "Cry For Help"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 48 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
image002image002
BabyDrill arose from the Atlanta drill scene with features on Latto's new song "Issa Party" and Hunxho's "Rockstar Life."

It's been a long time since all of Atlanta has offered support to a new artist until BabyDrill. Making a name for himself with noteworthy features on Atlanta rap stars like Latto and Huxcho's latest music . The Drill rapper brings the city out for his new album, Cry For Help.

Outside of G Herbo, everything from the production to the features on the hottest new ATL rapper's album is homegrown. It's produced by ATL Jacob, Coupe, Mike WiLL Made-It, and more. The 16 songs include guest appearances by Sahbabii,  21 Savage, Young Nudy, and Lucki.

A meance on throughout the album, but BabyDrill takes us behind the streets and reveals an emotional side to him with thearputic verses and storytelling. We get a glimpse into his life before and after the rise.

The album is rambunctious, aggressive, and energetic. It's lead singles, “Murk Sum” and “Me & My,” are some of the album's best work. BabyDrill's story is he created over 900 songs while on house arrest. The recording process resulted in his debut mixtape MadMan.

2024 SauceGod album put the new artist on the mainstream radar. He is best known for this fan-favorite Drill Season album. Cry For Help is the perfect origin point for any newfound fan.

BabyDrill celebrated the release of his album in the A with a star-studded guestlist, including  21 Savage, Latto, Quavo, T.I., and even Bow Wow

More: BabyDrill "ScoreGod" Review

Cry For Help - BabyDrill

Official Tracklist

  1. Getback Gang
  2. Bypass featuring Young Nudy
  3. 30 Deep featuring 21 Savage
  4. Me & My
  5. Life Change featuring LUCKI
  6. 10 to 10 featuring G Herbo
  7. One In A Million
  8. Violence featuring SahBabii
  9. Ain’t Goin’
  10. Come Get It
  11. Murk Sum
  12. I’m Tryna F*ck
  13. Sheisty 6 Freestyle
  14. Yeah Yeah featuring 4lquan & Lil Meat
  15. Can’t Know Where I Live
  16. 3D

More: Latto Is A Commanding Force On "Issa Party" With BabyDrill

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 60.1K
486x486bb (3) Songs BabyDrill Thanks Women For Their Loyalty In New Track "Me & My" 485
1.90.0-27NDID6C46IE5MDIZ7DJ6FFSIE.0.1-3 Songs Babydrill Takes Us To The "Wicked West" 844