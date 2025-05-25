It's been a long time since all of Atlanta has offered support to a new artist until BabyDrill. Making a name for himself with noteworthy features on Atlanta rap stars like Latto and Huxcho's latest music . The Drill rapper brings the city out for his new album, Cry For Help.

Outside of G Herbo, everything from the production to the features on the hottest new ATL rapper's album is homegrown. It's produced by ATL Jacob, Coupe, Mike WiLL Made-It, and more. The 16 songs include guest appearances by Sahbabii, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, and Lucki.

A meance on throughout the album, but BabyDrill takes us behind the streets and reveals an emotional side to him with thearputic verses and storytelling. We get a glimpse into his life before and after the rise.

The album is rambunctious, aggressive, and energetic. It's lead singles, “Murk Sum” and “Me & My,” are some of the album's best work. BabyDrill's story is he created over 900 songs while on house arrest. The recording process resulted in his debut mixtape MadMan.

2024 SauceGod album put the new artist on the mainstream radar. He is best known for this fan-favorite Drill Season album. Cry For Help is the perfect origin point for any newfound fan.

BabyDrill celebrated the release of his album in the A with a star-studded guestlist, including 21 Savage, Latto, Quavo, T.I., and even Bow Wow.

Cry For Help - BabyDrill

Official Tracklist