BabyDrill is one of the hottest new acts to emerging from the New Atlanta wave with co-signs from Latto and G Herbo.

BabyDrill proves that Atlanta Hip-Hop is about to embark on a second run at the top of music with his new track.

"Me & My" is a street anthem that addresses money, power, and respect. He blends Southern charm with gritty lyrics and emotional connection. He pays respect to the woman who has stayed by his side through the trials and tribulations that come with the streets. His words of affirmation honor her endurance.

The track captures the bond between trust and survival. Loyalty is currency. He desires a woman who wants to earn his heart. BabyDrill talent has quickly rose through the underground and delivered the rap star a cult-like following.

The love and support has cause the rap star to evolve into a soon-to-be superstar with his magnetic energy and perseverance. It's this balance that makes the song resonate: beneath the flexing lies a story of partnership and hope.

"Me & Myself" leads to BabyDrill's forthcoming album, Cry For Help, dropping May 21. The track arrives just in time for the summertime flings. It will be arguably the song that thrusts the emerging star into the mainstream conversation.

The latest release follows the rapper's previous releases, "Wicked West," "Army Base," and "Murk Sum." Atlanta has already gotten behind BabyDrill as the rap star has collaborated with fellow natives Latto and ATL Jacob.

“Me & My” - BabyDrill

Quotable Lyrics

All that motion, get too close, you might get sea sick (Sea sick)

Homicide detectives tryna talk, bitch, I ain't see shit

All that hot shit come up out the Glock, got me striped up, no Z **** (Stripe)

All the dirt I did and think about it, gotta thank Jesus (Thank God)

Look in the mirror, I see a GOAT, these n***as see a bitch (Bitch)

