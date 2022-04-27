BabyDrill
- MusicBabyDrill "ScoreGod" ReviewBabyDrill's third studio record, "ScoreGod" likely won't win over any new fans, but the record will surely appease day 1 listeners.By TeeJay Small
- MixtapesBabyDrill Creates A Grim Environment On His Third LP "ScoreGod"BabyDrill is back with more murderous bangers. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBabyDrill Asks "What's The Ticket" On New Single & Music Video: StreamOver a menacing and ghostly beat, the Atlanta rapper shows off his warbled but still aggressive flows and hardened wordplay.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBabyDrill Got All Eyes On Him On "Watchin Now"Latto makes a cameo in the music video. By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Nudy Had No Interest In Answering DJ Akademiks' Question: WatchDJ Akademiks had a hard time getting answers out of Young Nudy and BabyDrill.By Alexander Cole
- NewsYoung Nudy Links Up With BabyDrill For Dope New Single "Duntsane"Young Nudy is back with a new track featuring the likes of BabyDrill.By Alexander Cole