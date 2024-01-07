BabyDrill Asks "What's The Ticket" On New Single & Music Video: Stream

Over a menacing and ghostly beat, the Atlanta rapper shows off his warbled but still aggressive flows and hardened wordplay.

BabyDrill might be one of the hottest names in the game in 2024, and it looks like he wants to kick things off strong. Moreover, he just released a new single and music video, exclusively on YouTube at press time and not on streaming services, titled "What's the Ticket." Furthermore, it follows previous singles like "Watchin Now" and other big moments from the rapper's breakout 2023, which hopefully translates into better material moving forward. This new cut is a solid indicator of that reality, displaying his penchant for warbled but charismatic flows. Not only that, but the Atlanta MC makes sure to pace himself appropriately throughout his verses to break up their progression.

Meanwhile, the instrumental on "What's the Ticket" is a dark and menacing one with ghostly synth pads, a very faint and simple melody building off of them, and a hardened Southern trap drum pattern. It doesn't evolve or go in any significantly new direction, so you know it's meant to emphasize BabyDrill's verse and wordplay. On that front, his lines are more vivid and impactful than anything else, but he still has sharper ones in the bag. "The city full of lollipops, stay away from suckers," the "WHAT'S THE MOVE?" spitter warns after the first chorus. With eclectic ad-libs, lyrical focuses on street proficiency and larger success than his rivals, and a very light additional synth melody for the chorus, this song will make you feel untouchable on a late night drive.

BabyDrill's "What's The Ticket": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, it will be exciting to see where DelQuristo Wilson goes from here considering his career, particularly his collaborative history. He crafted the banger "Issa Party" in support of Latto last year and also popped out on Young Nudy's "Duntsane" in 2022. Hopefully this knack for chemistry and team-ups is a skill that keeps going up as this year draws on. If you haven't heard BabyDrill's "What's the Ticket" yet, check out the music video above and peep some standout bars down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for more great music releases around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics
Hold on, all them n***as dead,
Whoever spoke on my brother, whoever spoke on me instead,
Whoever dissed the gang, whoever went against this s**t,
Who ever claim they bigger? Swear to God they acting kid, that's on my momma

