Babydrill Takes Us To The "Wicked West"

Atlanta’s rising rap star BabyDrill unleashes Wicked West, the lead single from his upcoming project. The track pulses with raw intensity, and its gritty visuals match its rebellious energy. BabyDrill first made waves in 2022 with 32 Freestyle, a track that ignited his local buzz. However, just as his momentum was building, he was arrested. Released on bond later that year, he dropped his debut project, Drill Season, a mix of bold, brass-heavy trap and introspective melodic moments. Featuring guest appearances from Latto and G Herbo, the project solidified his presence in the Atlanta rap scene.

Confined to house arrest for six months, he poured his energy into music, recording an astonishing 900 songs. That relentless dedication led to MadMan, released in summer 2023, just after he cleared his legal troubles. With his name now firmly in the conversation, he followed up in 2024 with ScoreGod, enlisting top-tier producers Coupe and ATL Jacob. The project featured collaborations with Luh Tyler on the title track and YTB Fatt and Rob49 on Check Ups.

With each release, BabyDrill sharpens his sound and expands his influence. His evolution as an artist is unstoppable, and Wicked West is just the latest proof. Drill is quickly becoming the hottest new artist to follow a illustratious collective of Atlanta Hip-Hop superstars.

"Wicked West" - Babydrill

Quotable Lyrics: