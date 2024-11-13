Young Nudy & Pi'erre Bourne Have One Their Most Sonically Rich Cuts Yet With "4Slime"

Nudy and Pi'erre were in their bags with this one.

It's Sli'merre season once again starting today, as Young Nudy and Pi'erre Bourne are here with the sequel tape. It's been five long years; however, we are just thankful these two trap stars are back and working again. Overall, the rollout wasn't too extensive for Sli'merre 2, with both artists first teasing the record on social media around Halloween. "11-?-2024 🐍🎱 X 🅿️🏁 ITS GO BE FUN," the Atlanta rapper said on Instagram. Pi'erre was equally as excited, replying, "Man I can’t wait 😂" Following that, the dynamic duo would go on to give fans the first look at the project with "Right Now" on November 6. Then, just five days later, they would return with the second and final single "Get Fu*ked Up."

So far, fan reception remains solid with some calling it a great follow-up and fire all around. For us, there are definitely some tracks that are resonating. In particular, we feel that Young Nudy and Mr. Bourne kill it on "4Slime." The main reason why we are diving into this one the most is because the multiple layers. Instrumentally, this may be Pi'erre Bourne's best work on the project. There are a few beat switches, with each one hitting just as hard as the one before. The track kicks off with one the darkest sounds on the entire record with ethereal tones and sound effects. Those get amplified in the mix around the 1:30 mark and the segue into moodiest and waviest section of "4Slime." Then, the aggressiveness returns in slightly different form, and then comes back to the first beat. It's like you're jumping through portals with different environments. It's an adventurous listen and it's why we cannot get enough of it.

"4Slime" - Young Nudy, Pi'erre Bourne

