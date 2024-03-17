Halle & Don Toliver Tune Our Moods On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Our new R&B Season playlist update is here to round up the best of the best releases in the genre of the week, and we have a lot of variety and quality to wade through. Guiding us through that is the new single from Halle, "In Your Hands," which is a perseverant, passionate, and dramatic record. With subtle but soothing guitar playing, a dynamic vocal performance, and well-measured swells, this is probably one of the more inspirational or grand cuts you'll hear this week. On the more wavy and chill tip, we have a brand-new song from Don Toliver, "Deep in the Water," which is rhythmically very creative in its fusions and is paired with some chilling but charming synth patches.

As far as trademark contemporary R&B, though, few tracks will put you in that zone this week quite like PARTYNEXTDOOR's new single "R e a l W o m a n." P4 can't come soon enough for fans, because this is exactly the type of sultry, low-tempo, and entrancing track that they've been waiting for years for. Along a similar vein, mixing soulful sensibilities with trap instrumentation, we have SZA and Cardi B's remix of Flo Milli's "Never Lose Me." There's great chemistry between all these female forces on this light and relaxing beat, and the melody will drill itself into your head with ease.

Meanwhile, we also have a big album to cover this week in Justin Timberlake's Everything I Thought It Was. As a pop record, it plays with a lot of sounds and styles, but the melodies and dancehall inspirations on "Liar" with Fireboy DML are a fitting inclusion here. If you want more modern R&B, then check out PARIS.'s new track "BNB," a straight-up trap beat with dexterous vocal melodies on top. It won't be the most original cut you'll hear on this update, but the charisma and cheeky lyrical matter will get you into the song's vibe.

Finally, our favorite release of the week has to go to Baby Rose and BADBADNOTGOOD's absolutely gorgeous single "One Last Dance." Rose's voice is deep, delicate, but so wondrous and emotive, whereas the combination of organ, light drums, woodwinds, guitar plucks, and more on here create something truly enchanting. Let us know what your favorite R&B Season release was this week, as well as what we missed. Check out the playlist above and, as always, come back to HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

