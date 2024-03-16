Tierra Whack & Flo Milli Liven Up Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

We're halfway through a pretty stacked music month, so it's no wonder we have plenty of heat to offer on our Fire Emoji playlist update rounding up the best fiery hip-hop releases this week. Leading the way is none other than Tierra Whack, who finally delivered her long-awaited album WORLD WIDE WHACK after a stellar but limited career so far. Fortunately, the Philly MC proves that the wait was worth it, thanks to subtle but compellingly introspective cuts like "DIFFICULT." Another highlight here is the menacing and mid-tempo "SNAKE EYES," which sees Tierra display a little more bravado and excel in the minimal trap lane.

Another big project that landed on our Fire Emoji radar this week was Flo Milli's new album Fine H*, Stay. While there are a lot of catchy jams and notable features on this LP, none are quite as smooth, charismatic, or immediate as "Edible" featuring Gunna, who has a pretty animated performance. Wunna himself also dropped a track of his own this week titled "Prada Dem," a woozy and engaging trap banger with Offset. Furthermore, the former Migo fits this vibe perfectly with some fast-moving flows.

Speaking of evolving flows and massive mainstream releases, Cardi B continues her rollout with her latest single "Enough (Miami)." It's among the most simple and easily accessible offerings on Fire Emoji this week, but it's nevertheless a pretty solid bar-up. On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have a hard-hitting, deeply personal, and vividly emotive track from Maxo Kream titled "No Then You A H*e." It's mostly dedicated to his late father, whose loss re-contextualizes much of his lyrical matter here in a powerful way.

Meanwhile, we wanted to shout out two more great full-lengths that dropped this week. Kenny Mason continues his impressive and no-miss streak with 9, on which "LUMINOUS" is an easy performance standout. Finally, we want to point to Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It's DIRTY NACHOS project, specifically the song "DOJA," for your weekly banger fix. Let us know in the comments down below what your favorite Fire Emoji release was this week, as well as what we missed. Check out the playlist above and come back to HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

