SZA Bares Her Behind In Racy Bodysuit, Dances To Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me” Remix

It's been an undoubtedly busy week for SZA. Aside from being announced as a headliner for the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, the hitmaker has continued to tease the deluxe edition of SOS, Lana. She even gave fans a taste of what's to come recently, previewing an unreleased song with a short snippet, which arrived alongside a sultry visual.

Today, SZA also teamed up with Cardi B to hop on a remix of Flo Milli's viral hit, "Never Lose Me." The remix appears on Flo's new album, Fine Ho, Stay, which she unveiled at midnight. To celebrate the exciting collab, SZA took to social media today to dance to the track.

SZA Celebrates New Flo Milli Remix Ft. Her & Cardi B

In the video, SZA stuns in a skimpy velvet bodysuit as she vibes to the new remix. Fans agree that the songstress looks great, and are glad to see that she's feeling herself, particularly after some game-changing new feats. Earlier this year, for example, she attended the 2024 Grammys. She was in the running for the most awards out of everyone there, with a staggering nine nominations. By the end of the night, she had secured three wins, and put on a showstopping performance.

Her dreamy hit "Snooze" won Best R&B Song, her "Ghost" collab with Phoebe Bridgers won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and her 2022 LP SOS won Best Progressive R&B Album. SZA was also recently named as a headliner for the 2024 Dreamville Festival, won Best International Artist at The BRIT Awards, and more. She even visited Sesame Street this month, and got a return invite from Cookie Monster. What do you think of Flo Milli's new "Never Lose Me" remix featuring Cardi B and SZA? What about the latter's risque new video? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

