Larry June Oozes Confidence From Every Pore On Wavy "Like A Mack"

Larry June can never seem to slow down, but we aren't complaining when we are getting songs like "Like a Mack". Since the release of his November 10, 2023 album, The Night Shift, Uncle Larry is seemingly already getting back into album mode. In 2024, the San Francisco, California MC has put out three other singles. Those include "Imported Couches" , "Meet Me In Napa", and "Dreams" . Larry isn't one to experiment too often, but he continues to perfect and build upon his signature luxurious, hazy style. That is more of what Larry June is doing lately and on "Like a Mack". Where this new single differs from its previous threesome is that is more of trap flavor to the instrumental.

Typically, the "Smoothies in 1991" songwriter opts for swanky beats in which the drums play more of a background role. However, "Like a Mack" features them more prominently. Still, though, Larry still brings the West Coast sound to this record which is aided by a nice guitar loop. As per usual, the prolific veteran is extremely self-absorbed, yet charismatic. The tempo of the instrumental is a little faster, but fans on YouTube have pointed out how it sounds good slowed down. We definitely agree with that take, adding more replay ability to an already catchy June tune. With four singles already out in seven months and still about four and a half to go, a new album is probably on the horizon. It is not confirmed, but that is the hope we have because June continues to produce at a high level.