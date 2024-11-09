The Weeknd Pays Tribute To "Trailblazer" & Prolific Actor Tony Todd

Abel posted to his Instagram Story after the heartbreaking news.

"A long illness" is being used to describe his cause of death. Tony Todd was not just a movie star, but a loving father. He is survived by two children as well, Alex and Ariana. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones. Rest in peace Tony Todd, you will be missed by many.

Tony Todd also had a character in the Final Destination series, William Bludworth, who had appearances in a majority of the franchise. New Line Cinema, the film studio that brought the gory movies to the big screen, also spoke out amid the awful bombshell. "The industry has lost a legend. We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony. -Your Final Destination Family." The Hollywood Reporter was one of the first to break the story, as Mr. Todd's wife, Fatima, shared that he passed at his home in Marina del Rey.

Hardcore horror movie fans across the world are mourning the loss of "trailblazer" Tony Todd. One major supporter, The Weeknd , used that to describe the 69-year-old actor who tragically passed on Wednesday, November 6. The news broke yesterday, and the acclaimed singer, producer, and rapper took the time to remember the prolific actor. He shared his tribute via an Instagram Story post, according to Billboard. "A trailblazer. Rest well Tony Todd," he wrote along with a picture of him portraying his most iconic on-screen villain. The Candyman series really put the Washington D.C. native on the map, and it sparked a plethora of roles down the line.

