De La Soul Reissues Another One Of Their Classics In "The Grind Date" For Its 20th Anniversary

This De La Soul was a shift for them in multiple ways and the result is still an underrated addition to their historic catalog.

That was the year in which De La Soul released The Grind Date, the trio's first record away from their label, Tommy Boy. They were partners for 15 years prior to this; however, their relationship didn't truly end until 2019 over disputes with their back catalog. Not only was this a big LP in that regard, but it was also important from a production standpoint. They brought tons of outside producers including J Dilla, 9th Wonder , and Jake One. This reissue brings two new songs to the table in "Bigger" and "Respect," as well as four instrumentals. CDs and vinyl are also available on their website for those like to collect physical copies.

De La Soul may not be releasing new music that often like they used to, they are still giving their passionate fans lots to be happy about. Over the last two years or so, the New York rap group has been remastering and beefing up some of their iconic albums. In 2023, they dropped off a 30th anniversary version of Buhloone Mindstate. Then, in 2024, they celebrated 35 years of their debut 3 Feet High and Rising. Now, in 2025, Posdnuos and Maseo are continuing this run by reliving 2004 all over again.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.