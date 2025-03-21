De La Soul Reissues Another One Of Their Classics In "The Grind Date" For Its 20th Anniversary

De La Soul may not be releasing new music that often like they used to, they are still giving their passionate fans lots to be happy about. Over the last two years or so, the New York rap group has been remastering and beefing up some of their iconic albums. In 2023, they dropped off a 30th anniversary version of Buhloone Mindstate. Then, in 2024, they celebrated 35 years of their debut 3 Feet High and Rising. Now, in 2025, Posdnuos and Maseo are continuing this run by reliving 2004 all over again.
That was the year in which De La Soul released The Grind Date, the trio's first record away from their label, Tommy Boy. They were partners for 15 years prior to this; however, their relationship didn't truly end until 2019 over disputes with their back catalog. Not only was this a big LP in that regard, but it was also important from a production standpoint. They brought tons of outside producers including J Dilla, 9th Wonder, and Jake One. This reissue brings two new songs to the table in "Bigger" and "Respect," as well as four instrumentals. CDs and vinyl are also available on their website for those like to collect physical copies.
De La Soul The Grind Date (20th Anniversary Edition)
The Grind Date (20th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
- The Future
- Verbal Clap
- Much More - feat. Yummy
- Shopping Bags (She Got from You)
- The Grind Date
- Church
- Doo Good in Church - Skit
- It's Like That - feat. Carl Thomas
- He Comes - feat. Ghostface Killah
- Days of Our Lives - feat. Common
- Come On Down - feat. Flavor Flav
- No - feat. Butta Verses
- Rock Co.Kane Flow - feat. MF DOOM
- Shoomp - feat. Sean Paul
- Bigger - feat. Choklate
- Respect
- Verbal Clap - Instrumental
- Shopping Bags (She Got from You) - Instrumental
- The Grind Date - Instrumental
- Days of Our Lives - Instrumental