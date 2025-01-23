De La Soul Treats Fans To Unreleased "The Grind Date" Cut, "Bigger" Feat. Choklate

The Grind Date ranks among De La Soul's best albums ever, and we got a real treat from the group for its 20th anniversary reissue on March 21. Moreover, they will release two songs recorded during the project's sessions that had never previously seen the light of day, and we have one of them to enjoy right now. "Bigger" featuring Choklate is a soulful, tender, principled, and patient hip-hop cut that removes ego and seeks a higher and more humane sense of fulfillment and success.

This follows other big De La moves as of late, such as their release of a rare 1994 EP with A Tribe Called Quest and their controversial criticism of a music journalist's book on them. "Bigger" reaffirms the spirit and skill of their output, adding wondrous musical embellishments like a short piano solo to bring more life to measured and self-aware verses. Posdnuos, Maseo, and the late Trugoy trade bars over gorgeous guitar licks, electric piano, and crisp drums, plus healing vocals from Choklate.

It's also great to hear these old cuts when De La Soul receives more and more flowers for their indelible space in hip-hop. Not only do the Grammys acknowledge their greatness, but much more importantly, many other artists keep their mission in their hearts and do the most to do right by their vision. "Bigger" should get you fully into De La Soul if you're not already, and you will find many more gems on that journey that this The Grind Date reissue will also celebrate.

De La Soul & Choklate's "Bigger"

Quotable Lyrics

My conscience wouldn't breathe right, but you, on the other hand,

You'd rather suffocate to be ahead of another man,

Full of yourself like you the moon and s**t,

You ain't the last supper, boy, you just a spoon in it