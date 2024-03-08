Questlove Reveals Prince Once Kicked Him Out Of His Own Recording Session With De La Soul

With their music returning to streaming services, De La Soul are being introduced to a whole new generation of fans. It's been just over a year since their entire catalog made its way to digital streaming platforms after years and years of old school hip hop fans calling for its inclusion. That's caused quite a bit of love to emerge for the legendary rap group. One of the biggest moves they've made is their new show on Apple Music Art Official Intelligence Radio with De La Soul. In the recently released second episode of the show, Common and Questlove guest star to talk about the group's 2001 album Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump.

During the new episode Questlove tells one particularly notable story. about a studio encounter with Prince. “I came in to ‘View’ when we were trying to fix it. You guys had a sample issue with Ode to Billy Joe the drum break that is on ‘View,'” Quest began. He went on to explain how they got interrupted in the middle of working. “We get to the studio and then you and I were greeted by a bunch of security, Secret Service-looking men, and then Clive Davis and Prince walk in. And then the management of Electric Lady lets us know. Prince wanted to play for Clive Davis so we got kicked out of our own session so that Prince could play Clive Davis Rave In2 the Joy Fantastic," he concluded. Check out the full episode of their radio show below.

Questlove Recalls Prince Kicking Him Out Of His Own Sessions

Last year, De La Soul's Trugoy The Dove tragically passed away at age 54. Many in the rap community paid tribute to him in the wake of his shocking death. A few months after it happened Gorillaz brought the remaining members on stage during their Coachella set. In addition to performing some of their legendary collaborations they also paid tribute to Trugoy.

What do you think of Prince kicking Questlove out of his recording session with De La Soul just to play his new album? What's your favorite track off of Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump? Let us know in the comment section below.

