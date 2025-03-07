De La Soul Share Super Rare EP "Clear Lake Auditorium" With The World 31 Years Later

The aura surrounding De La Soul was already so fascinating, but this rerelease for the masses shows that even more so somehow.

Also making this a unique tape for De La Soul is that two loosies in "Sh.Fe.MC's" and "Stix & Stonz" were a part of it. The first of those two is arguably the more coveted track as it is a collaboration with A Tribe Called Quest. Overall, this is a truly special moment for those who have been riding with this forward-thinking trio and their team knows it. On Instagram they wrote, "Clear Lake Audiotorium has achieved near-mythical status among collectors." That couldn't be truer. Posdnuos also shared just how exciting this was for them to be able to deliver this. "It’s incredible to see how our music continues to resonate, he said. "From remixes and reissues to live performances, we’re excited to share this journey with fans old and new."

One of the most iconic hip-hop groups of all time, De La Soul , are feeding their fans with a truly special project. The New York-based trio is officially sharing (at least with the general public) their 1994 EP, Clear Lake Auditorium. When we say by the "general public," we mean this was only given to select ears. Particular DJs were able to hear it, and it was essentially a promotional tape for their Buhloone Mindstate album. It was their third one and this EP "dropped" six months after it.

