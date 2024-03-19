J. Cole Reveals How JAY-Z Tutored Him To Make Hit Songs

J. Cole has become one of the most recognizable hip-hop stars of all time. He is always included in the conversation for best rappers of the 2010 decade. His name is always next to Kendrick Lamar and Drake in those debates and deservedly so. Cole is one of the few lyrical mainstream hitmakers we have going today. However, the German born MC did not always find it necessary to become a master of hit songs. That is until J. Cole's mentor JAY-Z taught him the way and convinced him to rethink things.

In a recent post from thehiphopwolf on Instagram, J. Cole revealed in a conversation how JAY-Z implored him to make some hits before dropping his debut tape. The "No Role Modelz" creator talked about his mindset going into his first LP saying that he was not concerned about that aspect. Instead, he was focusing more on making a classic. "That s***" could have sold 3,000, man that is supposed to be slept on."

J. Cole Was Held Back From Releasing His Debut Until Hits Were Made

However, Hova quickly challenged that mentality once Cole signed to Roc Nation. Once J. Cole was told to go back and write up some hits, he said it took him a year to two years to do so. But, it was a full circle moment for him as now he sees it as a "superpower." 2014 Forest Hills Drive was the start of that trend for Cole and he even said it himself in the clip above. "By the time [that] came by, I was smackin' them b*****s out effortlessly."

