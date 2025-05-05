Keke Palmer could have a superhero role in her future after saving Mama Tina Knowles from a wardrobe malfunction during a promotional event for Knowles new book. TMZ reported the moment on Sunday (May 4).

In Los Angeles, Palmer quickly assisted the Mama Tina, a fashion icon and mother of Beyoncé, onstage before they spoke on her new memoir, Martriarch, when her strapless gown began to slide off. Keke Palmer was the event's moderator.

A video captured by an audience member and shared on TikTok shows Palmer steadying Knowles with calm, while quipping to the audience. The crowd, initially gasping in alarm, was soon in stitches. “They were acting like it was a whole murder show!” Palmer said, barely missing a beat. “I saw the teleprompter start typing, ‘We need something.’”

Tina Knowles remained composed, smoothing her gown and smiling as Palmer kept the atmosphere light. She used the disruption as a comedic reset. “They was gonna give me a heart attack,” Palmer joked. “So, back to the book.”

Keke Palmer & Tina Knowles

The event was designed to spotlight Knowles’ memoir, a reflection on motherhood, creativity, and her life alongside some of music’s most iconic figures. But for a brief moment, the fashion hiccup stole the spotlight—and, arguably, made the night more memorable. Fans online praised both women, with clips of the exchange drawing thousands of views in hours.

Matriarch tells Tina Knowles' personal journey. With Palmer’s charm and Knowles’ dignified response, the event displayed to everyone that sisterhood, style, and humor never fall out of fashion. Knowles' memoir is on the road to be a best-seller.

Beyoncé praised her mother onstage at the kick-off of the Cowboy Carter tour. Queen Bey's daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy would join their mother and grandmother on stage to celebrate the memoir's release. Jay-Z and Kris Jenner would also attend the Los Angeles show.