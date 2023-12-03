Beyonce's "Renaissance" Film On Pace To Top Box Office Charts

Beyonce's new concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce, is currently on pace to top the weekly box office charts with between a $22 and $24 million opening in its domestic debut. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the figure marks the biggest opening for early December in two decades. Before being adjusted for inflation, the largest opening for the first weekend of December remains Tom Cruise’s The Last Samurai with $24.3 million.

After releasing in the United States on Friday, the film is beginning to roll out worldwide. It's projected to bring in $40 million globally. Renaissance first premiered in Los Angeles, earlier this week, with a star-studded event that featured Taylor Swift, Michelle Williams, Blake Lively, will.i.am, and many more celebrities in attendance.

Beyonce Performs On The "Renaissance World Tour"

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 01: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Beyonce initially announced that fans can expect the film to arrive after she wrapped up the tour back in October. A summary of the movie says it “accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Beyonce's "Renaissance" Film Is Here

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce isn't the only major concert film of the year. Taylor Swift released Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour back in October, hauling in $250 million in the time since. That figure makes for the most successful concert film of all time. Be on the lookout for further updates on Beyonce on HotNewHipHop and check out Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce in theaters now.

