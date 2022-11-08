Janet Jackson hasn’t missed a beat since hitting the music scene in the early 80’s. The 56-year old bombshell created a blueprint in the Pop and R&B world that many artists still follow to this day. On Saturday, Miss Jackson proved that she’s still got it by recreating the iconic look from her 1986 Control album cover, over three decades later.

The Grammy Award winning songstress paid homage to her legendary look while attending the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony over the weekend. She donned a high-collared, bold-shouldered black buttoned jacket and matching wide-leg trousers designed by Cristian Siriano — complete with her signature side-swept, curly updo.

Siriano took to social media to celebrate the epic recreation, writing, “When Janet calls and asks you to re-create her CONTROL album cover you do it! Wow how do I get to create for this Icon! I love this woman so much!!!!” The mom of one shared a video clip of herself rocking the nostalgic look, alongside producers Terry Lewis and Jimmy Jam, whom she created her groundbreaking “Control” album with.

“Congratulations @officialjamandlewis on being inducted into the @rockhall,” Janet shared. “I LUV u both so much.” Fans flooded the comment section to give Miss Jackson her flowers for being able to pull off her signature look 36 years later. “These photos giving same vibes like it did 36-years-ago,” one fan wrote. “All these years I was wondering what happened to the other arm on the cover … I knew it was behind you,” another joked.

While presenting the dynamic duo their their inductee awards, Janet shared, “Making music to them is not about following the trends or chasing the latest sound or watching the charts. It’s about saying what you truly feel in a way that fans can enjoy.” See the iconic look below.