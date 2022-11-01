Don’t pull out your holiday decorations just yet because for some, the Halloween celebrations aren’t over. Spooky season is a favorite among the industry’s hitmakers as they often try to outdo one another with outrageous costumes. This year wasn’t any different as Diddy morphed himself into Heath Ledger’s Joker, both Lizzo and her “Rumors” collaborator Cardi B painted themselves yellow to portray Marge Simpson, and Lil Nas X put on his best daisy dukes while dressing up as Ice Spice.

Another Halloween highlight came courtesy of DaniLeigh who shared an adorable clip with her baby girl Velour as they recreated a classic moment from Monsters, Inc.

The family-friendly favorite hosts some of Disney Pixar’s most recognizable characters, and for their interpretation, DaniLeigh went all blue as James P. Sullivan while little Velour was Boo. In a video shared online, the pair even acted out an unforgettable scene and it didn’t take long for the public to return with applause.

Motherhood looks to have suited DaniLiegh well, and despite her rocky start with the father of her child, DaBaby, it has been suggested that the ex-couple are in a better co-parenting space. She released her My Side EP where she put all her feelings on wax, and in a recent interview with WGCI, DaBaby was asked about his relationship with the singer.

“I ain’t trippin’ on nothin’, man. You gotta let a baby mama do what a baby mama do, man, it’s all good,” said the rapper as he cracked a smile. “Go ‘head, do you baby mama, go up! I ain’t trippin’… My baby beautiful, smart, runnin’ around, smilin’, kissing me on the phone when I call. All that.”

DaBaby also stated that he’s on good terms with all of the mothers of his children and he intends to keep it that way.

Check out DaniLeigh and her mini-me below.

