DaniLeigh Pours Her Heart Out On "My Side"

The singer seems to chronicle her breakup with DaBaby unapologetically.

As her romance with DaBaby is a thing of the past, DaniLeigh is ready to share her side of the story. The world watched the evolution of the ex-couple's relationship unfold on social media, including the announcement that they were expecting a child together. The pair were often entangled in rumors as well as and internet fights. The world watched in real-time as DaniLeigh and DaBaby unraveled on Livestream with their newborn daughter in tow, and soon, the couple seemed done with one another for good.

On her new EP My Side, DaniLeigh revisits those repeated viral moments, including even mentioning her brother wanting to fight DaBaby. The project chronicles her heartache as well as perspective, and like thousands of artists before her, DaniLeigh channeled all of her energy into her music. 

My Side lands at seven tracks and reads like pages plucked from DaniLeigh's diary, so stream the project and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

  1. Dead To Me
  2. Heartbreaker
  3. CAP
  4. Call me out my name
  5. The Same
  6. Hate to see it
  7. 4 Velour

