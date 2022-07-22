DaniLeigh Pours Her Heart Out On "My Side"

The singer seems to chronicle her breakup with DaBaby unapologetically.

As her romance with DaBaby is a thing of the past, DaniLeigh is ready to share her side of the story. The world watched the evolution of the ex-couple's relationship unfold on social media, including the announcement that they were expecting a child together. The pair were often entangled in rumors as well as and internet fights . The world watched in real-time as DaniLeigh and DaBaby unraveled on Livestream with their newborn daughter in tow, and soon, the couple seemed done with one another for good.

