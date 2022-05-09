DaniLeigh's social media break appears to have served her well. After taking a few months to focus on herself and her daughter, the "Cravin" hitmaker returned on Mother's Day (May 8th) to not only reveal the name of her and DaBaby's child but also tease new music on which she seemingly airs her ex out.

In case you missed it, at the end of 2021, Dani and Baby found themselves in a very public back-and-forth after the "VIBEZ" rapper declared her his "certified side bitch" while on Instagram Live, among other antics. Things between the two have been relatively calm in recent months, although we did see a fight break out between the mother of one's brother, Brandon Bills, and her baby daddy back in February.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

When she hopped back on the app yesterday, DaniLeigh shared a sweet video dedicated to her baby girl, whose name she revealed is Velour. "Can't believe I'm your mommy," she wrote in the caption of the heartwarming montage.

"Thank you for being the biggest blessing and giving me purpose! I love you my lover girl @velourbabyleigh. Happy Mother's Day to all my beautiful moms today! It's your day."

On Monday, May 9th, the 27-year-old fed her Instagram followers once again – this time with a quick teaser of some new music she's been working on, arriving on DSPs tomorrow morning.

The single is called "My Side," and though it hasn't been officially confirmed, many are speculating that Dani will air out her issues with DaBaby on the track. "You know you dead to me / Never kept your word with what you said to me," she sings.





"You know you dead to me / I got no more time for toxic energy, no no," the clip concludes – check it out above, and tap back in with HNHH on Tuesday afternoon to stream DaniLeigh's "My Side" single.

