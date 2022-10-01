27-year-old DaniLeigh’s relationship with DaBaby may not have worked out exactly as planned, but it did produce the pair’s adorable 1-year-old daughter, Velour.

In the time since the young girl’s arrival, the “BOOGEYMAN” rapper and his ex have gotten in plenty of public blowouts, one of which even resulted in a bowling alley brawl between Baby and DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon Bill$. At this time, they appear to have a civil co-parenting arrangement, although Dani didn’t hold back on venting about her feelings about their tumultuous split when sharing her My Side EP in July.

While the 30-year-old is already a father of several other children, Velour is the Miami-born singer’s firstborn, and the pride she clearly has for her little girl shines through all the way down her Instagram feed.

We’ve scoped out DaniLeigh’s social media to find her sweetest mother-daughter moments with her little one – keep scrolling to see the heartwarming photos for yourself.

The “Cravin'” hitmaker’s fans were first introduced to her baby girl at the end of 2021. Currently, the earliest photo of Velour on her mom’s feed was shared in December and sees Dani gushing over the infant’s eyes, smirk, and face. Other uploads from the same month see the baby at her smallest, before she would go on to grow into Leigh’s mini-me.

DaniLeigh took a hiatus from posting for almost the entire first half of 2022, but when May came around, she returned to celebrate her first Mother’s Day in a very public (and adorable) way. The month saw plenty of fun in the sun for the two as well when the entertainer showed off her child’s luxurious Burberry bathing suit and snapped some selfies during golden hour.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd1avxYLFgD/

Things got busy for the 27-year-old in June as she prepared for the release of her juicy EP, but she still found time in her busy schedule to arrange time for Velour to join her at work in Los Angeles.

She may only be one, but BabyLeigh was still able to assist her mom with her latest project, appearing in both the “Dead To Me” music video and a teaser trailer for the My Side project.

July brought plenty of celebration for DaniLeigh, but once August rolled around, it was Velour’s turn to take over the spotlight. The growing girl celebrated her first birthday on the 12th by cruising around in her own little car to match her mama’s, and when it was time for her party, she spent the day dancing and making memories with her friends and family.

As the summer came to an end, DaniLeigh headed out on the road to our her new music until mid-October. While she’s certainly having fun chasing her dreams, based on a recent IG upload, it’s clear that she’s missing her daughter now more than ever.