Rapper DaniLeigh has been keeping to herself this year, seemingly avoiding any drama with the father of her child, rapper DaBaby. After DaBaby used his public platform to call out DaniLeigh and her family, even going so far as to call the police on Dani and kick her out of his home, the rapper was involved in a physical altercation with Dani's brother, Brandon Bills, on Wednesday night.

Multiple videos have surfaced from the fight, showing DaBaby allegedly instigating and throwing the first punch and his entourage of over five men ganging up on Brandon. The incident occurred at a bowling alley in the lanes, so everybody involved in the fight was slipping all over the place. Brandon says that DaBaby and his crew pulled him by his hair, claiming that it was not a fair fight and he simply wanted to speak to the rapper one-on-one.



As the public reacts to the videos of DaBaby's crew beating up Brandon, DaniLeigh has addressed the situation, saying, "Lame as hell!!! Running up on my brother on some slippery ass floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he's by himself and not even touching him!!! Lame and soooo sad!!!! I pray this stops now!!! Bc this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise. Sad."

Dani went on to deactivate her Instagram account after posting the message to her Stories. Her Twitter account remains active but she has not addressed this situation over there.



