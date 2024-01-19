Strong Arm Steady: Where Are They Now?

Strong Arm Steady (SAS) is a Hip Hop group that originated in Los Angeles, California. The group made waves in the early 2000s with their distinctive West Coast sound. The group originally comprised eight members: Krondon, Phil Da Agony, Mitchy Slick, Xzibit, DJ Khalil, Planet Asia, DJ Truly Odd, and Chace Infinite. Over the years, the group released several albums and mixtapes and collaborated with various artists. However, as with many musical acts, their trajectory has seen changes and evolution over time. Here, we’ll take a look at what the members of Strong Arm Steady are up to now.

Group Pursuits: The Evolution Of Strong Arm Steady

While the group consisted of eight MCs, DJs, and producers with the same mindset, Strong Arm Steady underwent lineup changes. To represent the brand for recording and touring purposes, the group was downsized to four members. These were: Krondon, Xzibit, Mitchy Slick, and Phil Da Agony. The group eventually went on to release several mixtapes, including D-Bo Series Vol.1, Gangs of L.A., and Green Up. In 2006, Xzibit departed, leaving the remaining three members to carry on as a trio.

The remaining members of Strong Arm Steady went on to release more mixtapes, albums, and EPs. These include: Gang Mentality, Members Only, Stereo Type and 2 Many Other N***as To Name. Furthermore, the members have also collaborated with a diverse array of artists, including producer Madlib and former member, Planet Asia. Overall, Strong Arm Steady had a major influence on the West Coast scene during their initial run. Through their commitment to authentic storytelling, their legacy continues to resonate with fans and aspiring musicians alike. Nonetheless, some of the group’s members have gone on to achieve solo feats of their own.

Xzibit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper XZIBIT performs during half-time of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on October 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Born Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, Xzibit is a rapper, actor, and television host. He gained prominence in the Hip Hop scene during the late 1990s and was known for his distinctive style and gritty lyrics. He made his solo debut in 1996 with the album At The Speed Of Life. However, his breakthrough came with the release of his third studio album Restless, in 2000. It was this album that featured the hit single "X." The album received critical acclaim and commercial success, helping establish Xzibit as a notable figure in West Coast Hip Hop.

Xzibit gained widespread recognition beyond music when he became the host of the popular MTV reality show Pimp My Ride in 2004. In addition to his music and hosting career, he ventured into acting, appearing in various films and television series. One of his notable acting roles was when he played Leslie “Shyne” Johnson in the 2016 television series Empire.

In 2013, he became a founding member of the supergroup Serial Killers, alongside rappers B-Real and Demrick. While Xzibit's musical output has been more sporadic in recent years, his contributions to Hip Hop, along with his forays into acting and television hosting, have solidified his status as a multifaceted entertainer. Moreover, his solo stardom has far exceeded the heights that Strong Arm Steady attained. On the music front, he’s evidently not planning on slowing down anytime soon.

Krondon

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Marvin "Krondon" Jones III attends the special LA screening for "The Devil You Know" on March 24, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Krondon, whose real name is Abdul-Jabal Hakim Ali, gained recognition for his superb skills as an emcee. Beyond his time at Strong Arm Steady, he made his solo debut in 2013 with the album Everything’s Nothing. Krondon is also known for ghostwriting for many notable rap artists.

He collaborated with Shafiq Husayn to form the duo known as White Boiz, and they jointly released the album Neighborhood Wonderful in 2015. Krondon has since then expanded his portfolio to include acting and voice acting. For example, he gained recognition for his role as Tobias Whale in the television series Black Lightning. He also voiced Tombstone in the Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse film. This dual career path has allowed him to showcase his talents both in the studio, as well as on the screen.

Phil Da Agony

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: Belvedere Vodka's Apollo Lounge featuring celebrity performer Talib Kweli at The Apollo Theater November 6, 2007 in New York. (Photo by Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Belvedere)

Born Jason Smith, Phil Da Agony is widely known for his skillful and versatile rapping style, often delivering gritty and impactful verses. As part of Strong Arm Steady, Phil Da Agony frequently collaborated with other talented artists, such as Krondon and Mitchy Slick. In addition to his work with Strong Arm Steady however, Phil Da Agony has been involved in various solo projects and collaborations with other artists. In 2004, he made his debut with the solo album Aromatic. There have been no updates on his recent musical endeavors, but hopeful fans continue to anticipate any new contributions to the rap genre.

Mitchy Slick

Charles Mitchell, popularly known as Mitchy Slick, gained recognition for his authentic portrayal of street life in his music. As a member of Strong Arm Steady, Mitchy Slick played a crucial role in establishing the group's presence in the industry. Along with his crew mates, he also pursued a successful solo career. His debut album Trigeration Station peaked at the 13th spot on Billboard’s Top Independent Albums chart. He has also released other albums and mixtapes, including projects like Urban Survival Syndrome (2006) and PTSD (2018). His most recent project was a collaborative album in 2021 with Damu titled 23 Blocks.

Planet Asia

STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Planet Asia attends Mike Hill's Star-Studded Birthday Bash at Seventy7 North on August 20, 2022 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Jason Green was one of the original members of Strong Arm Steady, but was taken off the team early on. He first gained recognition in the late 90s as one-half of the Hip Hop duo Cali Agents, alongside rapper Rasco. The duo released their debut album How the West Was One in 2000. Before becoming a member of Cali Agents, Planet Asia made his solo debut in 1998 with the EP Planet Asias. He also went on to have a successful solo career, earning acclaim for his distinctive flow, intricate wordplay, and insightful lyricism. He has since released numerous solo albums, mixtapes, and collaborative projects with various artists. His most recent collaboration came with Apollo Brown in 2023 with the album Sardines.

DJ Khalil

SAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 06: (L-R) DJ Khalil attends GRAMMY SoundTables - Sonic Imprints: Songs That Changed My Life at Moscone Convention Center on November 6, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Trisha Leeper/WireImage)

Born Khalil Abdul-Rahman Hazzard, DJ Khalil has been involved in producing music across various genres. He has also collaborated with numerous artists, including: Eminem, Drake, Kanye West, and 50 Cent. His work often involves crafting beats and instrumentals that have contributed to the success of various albums and singles in the music industry. He mostly keeps a low profile, but is widely regarded as a beast in the studio.

Chace Infinite

Aaron Chace Johnson, also known as Chace Infinite, was another early member of Strong Arm Steady. He is known as a member of the Hip Hop group Self Scientific, which he formed with DJ Khalil. Today, his contributions to Hip Hop extend beyond rapping. He is now an artist manager and music executive. The most notable client in his roster is none other than A$AP Rocky.

DJ Truly Odd

Patrick Frietas, also known as DJ Truly Odd, is widely known as the official DJ for Strong Arm Steady. He is also affiliated with the Fantastik 4our DJ collective and a part of the Soul Assassins crew. Moreover, he serves as the DJ and host of Heavyweights Radio on BReal.tv. As far as his personal life, he maintains a low profile.