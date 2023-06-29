Cam’ron is a legend in the game. Overall, his work is always going to be admired by those with a real love for hip-hop. He has numerous hits and some truly incredible albums. Additionally, he is seeing a huge wave of popularity amongst younger people who may not know that much about him. This is due to his sports talk show It Is What It Is. This new show is hilarious, with him and Ma$e providing some hilarious commentary on the biggest stories in sports. At this point, it is only up from here for Cam.

As for his longstanding music career, it should come as no surprise that a ton of artists have already paid homage to him. For instance, back in 2019, Future dropped The WIZRD. Overall, this album is a bit polarizing in his discography. However, it is still an exceptional body of work. One standout on this album is “Servin Killa Kam,” which is, of course, a reference to Cam’ron and his song of a similar nomenclature.

Cam’ron Shows His Excitement

In the video clip above, you can see a recent clip of Cam’ron turning up to the track. Overall, some people in the IG post are questioning whether it took Cam four years before finding out about this track. However, we just think he wanted to vibe out to the song in a spontaneous fashion. After all, there is nothing wrong with being excited about being recognized by the artists that came after you. At the end of the day, Cam’ron deserves it.

Maybe Cam’s video will bring back some appreciation for Future’s hit song. The WIZRD has gone under-appreciated for a very long time. It is one of Future’s best in terms of songwriting, and it definitely needs some recognition. Let us know your thoughts on “Servin Killa Kam,” down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

