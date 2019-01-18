The WIZRD
- MusicCam'ron Turns Up To Future's "Servin Killa Kam"Cam'ron is a big fan of the song.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersFuture Secures Slew Of New Gold "WIZRD" PlaquesFuture channels "the WIZRD," namely Rumplestilkskin, and spins gold out of thin air. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersFuture Officially Goes Gold With "The WIZRD"Future's 2019 album has moved half a million units.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentDo The People Want Future To Be Happy?Sad songs for happy people. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosFuture Summons "The WIZRD" Once Again With "F&N" VisualsFuture comes through with a video clip for a "WIZRD" highlight. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture Performs "Promise U That" & "Call The Coroner" For VEVO: WatchFuture continues to show us why he's one of the best.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFuture Continues To Tease Possible "HNDRXX 2" With New SnippetFuture stakes his claim as the game's most prolific. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosFuture Takes A Page Out Of Gunna's Book In Underwater "Goin Dummi" VideoFuture floats with two women on his water mattress.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosFuture Celebrates His Accomplishments In Cinematic "Never Stop" VideoFuture Hndrxx lines up another one.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture Teases Another "HNDRXX" Album Is In The CardsThe WIZRD returns for another spell. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture Secures Sixth No. 1 Album With "The WIZRD"Future goes No. 1.By Milca P.
- ReviewsFuture "The WIZRD" ReviewA subtle brand of sorcery. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture Fuses Ballet With Bravado On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"Watch Future perform "Crushed Up" on "The Ellen Show."By Devin Ch
- MusicFuture Sits Down With Elliot Wilson For CRWN: WatchSit down with The WIZRDBy Karlton Jahmal
- MusicFuture's "The WIZRD" On Pace To Become His Sixth #1 On Billboard 200Future is on pace to knock A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie from the top spot.By Aron A.
- MusicFuture Responds To Jay-Z Line About Russell Wilson Playing Football With His SonFuture wasn't feeling it. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosFuture Drops Off "Rocket Ship" VisualsStream Future's latest video from his "WIZRD" tape. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCiara And Russell Wilson Respond To Future: "Rise Above"The couple (sort of) take the high road.By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsShannon Sharpe Will Boycott Future's Music "Until He Stops Hating On Russ & Ci"Shannon Sharpe ain't too pleased with Future's backtalk.By Devin Ch
- NewsFuture 's Paranoia Is All Too Palpable On "Tricks On Me"Future Hendrixx pays homage to the Geto Boys on "Tricks on Me."By Devin Ch
- MusicTyga, Future & James Blake Dominate This Week's "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentFuture's "The WIZRD" Lyrics Paint A Dark & Blurry Self-PortraitLook beyond the purple haze. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture Visits "The Late Show" To Perform New Offering "Crushed Up"Watch Future's first performance since dropping off his new tape. By Chantilly Post