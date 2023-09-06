Cam’ron Is Riding A Huge Wave Of Confidence On “Go & Get It”

Kill Cam is back to feed the fans with a new single called, "Go & Get It." This is his second solo single of 2023, on top of a collaboration track he did with Bengi C. Notes and Jaughti Naughtica with "Runnin Stop Signs." The two cuts he released on his own include, "DIP DIP SET SET" and "It's Only Money." The latter of the two independent records features the cover art with the same font as the logo for Cam'ron's talk show, IT IS WHAT IT IS TALK. It is a sports talk show that can be found on YouTube, Spotify, and plenty of other streaming platforms. "It's Only Money" was put out on August 4, just a few weeks before he and Ma$e inked a massive deal with sports betting company, Underdog Fantasy.

It seems a little suspicious that Cam'ron would drop a song talking about money. Especially, right before signing on the dotted line for an 18-month contract worth around $30 million. Nonetheless, it is still a tremendous accomplishment in a stellar and legendary career. However, it does get you wondering if this latest effort, "Go & Get It," has something to do with securing the bag recently.

Listen To "Go & Get It" From Cam'ron

Cam'ron is rapping about flexing hard all over the woodwind-backed beat. The hi-hats are a nice touch and the East Coast boom-bap feel is the perfect habitat for Killa Cam. He kills the instrumental, that is for sure. Additionally, the beat has a ghostly and haunting atmosphere which compliments his intimidating persona.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track from Cam'ron, "Go & Get It?" Is this version of Cam'ron still in his prime? Do you think this song has anything to do with his recent success with his talk show? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

They love me, yeah they love me, first love yourself In God we trust, trust me I don't trust myself Yeah jewelry I get it tucked

