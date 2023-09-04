Beyonce Is The Ultimate “Diva”: Celebrate Singer’s 42nd Birthday With A Feel-Good Throwback

Before she was known as the almighty Queen B, leader of the BeyHive, Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter was a little girl with big dreams. Her father, Matthew Knowles, worked hard to prepare the young vocalist for the spotlight, even ordering her to run through the Houston heat in heels. Though obviously gruelling, the extreme tactics obviously paid off as Bey has been running flawlessly all through her RENAISSANCE World Tour so far.

She’s preparing for her third and final performance in Los Angeles today (September 4), which coincidentally also happens to be the multi-talent’s 42nd birthday. Her friends and fans have been sharing plenty of heartfelt tributes on social media, and others are replaying old favourites from Beyonce’s discography to celebrate. We’ve decided to revisit her 2008 female empowerment anthem, “Diva” for our part, which appeared on her I Am… Sasha Fierce LP a decade and a half ago.

Read More: It’s B-Day: The BeyHive Celebrates As Beyonce Turns 42

Beyonce is the Female Version of a Hustler on Her Hit Song, “Diva”

“Since 15 in my stilettos, been struttin’ in this game / ‘What’s yo age?’ was the question they ask when I hit the stage,” the mother of three sings midway through the popular track. “I’m a diva, best believe her, you see how she gettin’ paid? / She ain’t callin’ him to greet her, don’t need him, her bed’s made.”

Revisit the iconic visual for Beyonce’s “Diva” above, and if it’s not already there, be sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Besides being the mother of three’s birthday, today also happens to be the anniversary of Travis Scott’s Rodeo album. See which song from that we’re spotlighting at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Travis Scott, Future, & 2 Chainz Turned Up On “3500”

Quotable Lyrics:

Since 15 in my stilettos, been struttin’ in this game

“What’s yo age?” was the question they ask when I hit the stage

I’m a diva, best believe her, you see how she gettin’ paid?

She ain’t callin’ him to greet her, don’t need him, her bed’s made