Lil Durk Flexes Louis Vuitton Outfit Worth $40K

The color coordination, the shimmering jewels, the confidence… this Chicago drill star had few reasons not to feel himself.

Lil Durk's come a long way from underground drill credibility to hip-hop superstardom, and you can tell by how he carries himself as a figure. Moreover, he is pretty well-known for his style, or at least his affinity for luxury clothing, items, and an overall cash-heavy lifestyle. However, maybe some of the Chicago MC's fans didn't expect for him to be the type of person to blow $40K on an outfit. But it's clear from a recent video that he'll do anything to get the drip he wants, and definitely knows how to rock it with a lot of confidence. Furthermore, The Voice showed off a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look that cost him 40 racks, and we can't blame him for wanting to show it off.

For example, from a pure fashion standpoint, this looks pretty nice: it's color-coordinated, subtle from afar, but very extravagant upon closer inspection. Lil Durk's LV overalls and bucket hat are covered in jewels that shine as bright as his many heavy chains. With simple white sneakers and a white T-shirt to top it off, he actually came through with a pretty nice look... even if it's a bit over-the-top for such an uncomplicated vision. Regardless, this is what the "Pelle Coat" rapper wore to the Morehouse & Spellman College Homecoming on Thursday (October 25) in Atlanta, Georgia to shine on the crowd.

Lil Durk's $40K Louis Vuitton Look: See It For Yourself

From previous live performances, we already know that he often brings some solid style to the stage. For example, Lil Durk recently held another installment in the Amazon Music Live series alongside Machine Gun Kelly, during which his Chicago sweatshirt repped for his city. In addition, he surprised fans at Chi-Town's Soldier Field with a halftime show along with local children. The 31-year-old often puts on pretty special live spectacles, whether it's for his style, his stage presence, or his in-the-moment raps.

Meanwhile, what would you rate Smurk's fit out of ten? Was this a proper look for the standards of Louis Vuitton or did he miss the mark on some things? In any case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Durk.

