FBG Duck Murder: New O-Block Footage Surfaces From Before & After HitViewer discretion is advised, as these new clips seem to show the shooting itself, culprits' escape, and when they arrived back in the neighborhood.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
FBG Duck's Mother Reacts To Guilty Verdict In Son's Murder's CaseThe rapper's mom invited her family and loved ones present to go to her house for a "justice served" party for her son.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
FBG Duck Murder: 6 O-Block Members Found GuiltyEach of the six O-Block-affiliated defendants will be facing life in prison after being found guilty in the killing of FBG Duck.By Cole Blake
FYB J Mane Checks Adam22 For Disrespecting FBG Duck's Mother"That's the mother of Duck, bro," FYB J Mane reminded Adam22.By Caroline Fisher
FBG Duck Murder Case Informant Trenches News Dodges Questions In Resurfaced InterviewMartell Wiley, otherwise known as Trenches News, recently revealed that he's been cooperating with the FBI for years.By Caroline Fisher
FBG Duck Murder Case: FBI Tells Jurors That A YouTuber Was Paid $25K To Be An Informant"It ain't no more discrepancies. I'm here. Long live [FBG Duck, aka] Carlton," said Wiley. By Zachary Horvath
King Lil Jay Shuts Down Claims Of Hooking Up With Mama DuckHe's keeping it respectful.By Tallie Spencer
Rico Recklezz Slams FBG Duck's Mom, Claims Her Son Didn't "Make The Cut"Rico Recklezz claims that FBG Duck's mother needs to "do better."By Caroline Fisher
FBG Duck's Mother Accuses King Von Of Putting $100K On Son's HeadFBG Duck's mother recently opened up about her son's passing.By Caroline Fisher
FYB J Mane Flexes New FBG Duck Tribute TattooThe Chicago-born performer is seen smoking a blunt in the new tattoo.By Caroline Fisher
FBG Duck's Mom Says She's "Proud" Of Lil Durk For Trying To "Stop The Violence"FBG Duck wants to meet with Lil Durk "to take further steps to unite our city." By Aron A.
FBG Duck's Mom Reveals "Teezy" Shared Her Son's Location Prior To His MurderThe first five arrests in connection with the late rapper's death took place in October 2021.By Hayley Hynes
FBG Duck's Mom Joins OnlyFans, Says Her Content Is "Fire As Hell"A increasing number of public figures are turning to NSFW content creation as an additional stream of income.By Hayley Hynes
King Von Allegedly Killed Boss Trell With Help From T. Roy, Says FBG Duck's MomThe allegation comes just days after FBI witnesses claimed Von put a hit out on FBG Duck.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
FBG Duck's First Posthumous Single "Like That" ArrivesFBG Duck's team releases his posthumous single "Like That" on all streaming services.By Alex Zidel
FBG Duck Drops Off "Rich Dreams"FBG Duck is back in the gold.By Aron A.
FBG Duck Goes Wild On New Song "Shidd"Enter the mind of FBG Duck with his new single.By Aron A.
FBG Duck Drops New Banger "Batman"FBG Duck is back with a brand new heater.By Aron A.
FBG Duck Comes Through With Pure Heat On "Big Clout"FBG Duck drops off his latest project, "Big Clout."By Aron A.
FBG Duck Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane On "Mama's House"FBG Duck comes through with his new single, "Mama's House."By Aron A.
FBG Duck Shares New Track "Look What Happened"Another one from the Chicago rapper behind "Slide."By Trevor Smith
21 Savage Joins FBG Duck For The Remix To "Slide"FBG Duck taps 21 Savage for the remix to his latest street banger.By Alex Zidel