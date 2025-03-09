Miss Nikki Baby's Rebound Relationship Appears To End Quickly After Boyfriend Exposed By Another Woman

Miss Nikki Baby's dating history is filled with heartbreakers that dates back to her reality television days.

Miss Nikki Baby new relationship goes up in smoke just as quick as it was announced. LiAngelo Ball has once again found herself at the center of online drama after debuting a new romance with rapper and entrepreneur Mazi VS. Their courtside appearance at a Miami Heat game on March 8 quickly went viral, fueling speculation and controversy. Shortly after their game night, a woman came forward, accusing Mazi of being a "liar," "cheater," and "clout chaser." She shared alleged text messages in which he begged for multiple chances after cheating. According to her, Mazi recently promised to "retire and settle down" with a ring, only for her to discover his new romance hours later.

Mazi quickly fired back on Instagram, dismissing the accusations. "I ain’t cheating on nobody. How I’m cheating if I’m not with you?" he wrote. Meanwhile, Mudarris seems unfazed by the controversy, declaring she’s ready for her best summer yet, while the woman continues to warn her. The buzz comes weeks after Mudarris made headlines for a public feud with her ex, LiAngelo Ball, the father of her two children.

Miss Nikki Baby Boyfriend

Born Nicole Mudarris, the reality star has had a high-profile romantic history, often unfolding on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Her relationships have intersected with her professional ambitions, shaping both her personal journey and public persona. Her early seasons on the show chronicled a turbulent romance with producer Mally Mall. Their on-again, off-again dynamic became a focal point, especially when his involvement with Masika Kalysha led to dramatic confrontations. The love triangle fueled ongoing tension, solidifying Nikki’s status as a central figure in the series.

Following that chapter, she explored a relationship with rapper Lil’ Fizz. Their connection, documented during the second season, reflected her search for stability amid the chaos of reality TV relationships. However, it was season three that marked a defining moment in Nikki’s love life. During this period, she openly embraced her bisexuality, dating both rapper Safaree Samuels and model Rosa Acosta. The experience became a pivotal part of her narrative, adding layers to her identity beyond the glitz and drama of the show. Outside reality television, Nikki was briefly linked to music executive Cisco Rosado from Love & Hip Hop: New York. However, she later denied any serious involvement, asserting control over how her story was told.

