NFL Analyst Steve Smith Sr Accused Of Affair With Married Woman After Husband Shares Screenshots On Social Media

Tony Martinez, the husband of a Baltimore Ravens employee, has accused former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. of having an affair with his wife. Martinez took to X on Saturday morning, publicly calling out Smith, now an NFL Network analyst. In a post tagging TMZ, ESPN, Antonio Brown, YETI Coolers, and others, Martinez made his accusation clear. "My wife works for the Marching Ravens @Ravens. She met Steve Smith Sr. at work. Steve Smith has been (expletive) my wife. I got receipts. I got a lot more, homie," Martinez wrote.

Smith, married to Angie Smith with four children, played for the Ravens from 2014 to 2016. Martinez’s wife, a longtime member of the "Marching Ravens," is part of the organization that provides live entertainment at Ravens home games. Following his initial claim, Martinez posted a video that appeared to capture him calling Smith to confront him. The voice on the other end, which sounds like Smith, responded with a brief "I'm sorry." The authenticity of the call remains unverified. In a follow-up post, Martinez addressed online reactions. "For those saying divorce her. Yeah, no shit. For those saying this looks worse on me, I ain’t got nothing to lose."

Who Is Steve Smith Sr?

Before joining the Ravens, Smith played 13 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, becoming the franchise leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. A three-time All-Pro, he was a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the first time in 2025.