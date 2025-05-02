Former NFL star and current football analyst Steve Smith got in hot water earlier this year thanks to a disgruntled husband's online exposé. According to Antonio Martinez's accusations on the Internet back in February, the ex Baltimore Raven seduced his wife, Nicole Martinez.

Now, per TMZ, this evolved into a full-on lawsuit from Antonio Martinez to Smith. He reportedly filed the complaint in North Carolina this week and directly accused the wide receiver of "willfully, maliciously and intentionally" breaking up his relationship with his wife Nicole. This all allegedly stems from a September 2024 encounter in the city of Baltimore.

Antonio Martinez alleges that sports commentator Steve Smith met Nicole while shooting an episode of The NFL's Most Interesting Jobs. She was a member of the Baltimore Ravens' marching band, whom Smith met. Per the lawsuit, he "provided his phone number to contact and communicate with" her "by and through an agent of the NFL." They allegedly started to communicate a lot, including allegedly explicit messages, pictures, and videos from the Los Angeles-born athlete.

The lawsuit also alleges the two had sexual intercourse in January of 2025 after attending a playoff game together. Antonio allegedly found out about everything in February, which is what led to the aforementioned posts on social media that blew this situation up in the first place.

Read More: Former NFL Star Steve Smith Details Battle With Depression

Is Steve Smith Married?

Antonio Martinez confronted a combative Steve Smith in a phone call, although this was apparently not a fiery moment from the latter's end. It was not as heated as, say, some of his sports commentary moments.

Regardless, Antonio claimed in the lawsuit that he eventually filed for divorce from Nicole. The couple shares one child, and he's suing Smith for over $100,000.

Since we don't have a public response from him at press time, we will have to wait and see how this develops in court. Perhaps the previous football star will comment on the "alienation of affection" state law which allowed these allegations to appear in North Carolina.

As for Steve Smith, he has his own wife named Angie Smith, and they've reportedly been together a long time. We'll see how this alleged scandal develops.