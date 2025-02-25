Will Smith & India Martinez's Intimate Performance Of "First Love" Leaves Fans Worried About Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith gave an intimate performance of “First Love” alongside Spanish singer India Martínez at the 2025 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards over the weekend. In response to clips from the show circulating on social media, fans have been expressing their concern for Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett. The two got awfully close during the song and even seemingly shared a kiss at one point.

In response to The Shade Room sharing the clip, some labeled the move "inappropriate" while others were just tired of the drama. More fans came to Will's defense as well. "Jada had a whole relationship…….if not several. Leave that man alone," one user wrote. Another added: "All the sh*t Jada’s done who gives a f*ck about a performance."

Are Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Still Together?

Despite separating in 2016, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have remained married in the years since and due to various interviews and public appearances, the status of their relationship has often been unclear. Most recently, a source close to the couple told People that they are living on their own despite keeping their marriage in tact. “Call it what you want. They are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties,” they said. Speaking with the outlet in 2023, Jada explained that the two are figuring things out. "We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," she said at the time.

The relationship drama comes as Will Smith continues to prepare for the release of his first studio album in a decade, Based on a True Story. He's already released several singles including "Beautiful Scars," "Tantrum," and more.