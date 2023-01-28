Fat Joe called out fans for using their phones to record videos at concerts in a rant on social media. The New York rapper says that he wants attendees to “live in the moment.”

“We live one life … If you go to a show, and you pull your camera out and you’re recording, you’re not really in the moment,” Joe said on Instagram Live. “You’re recording what’s going on. You’re not enjoying it. If you know how to live in the moment … Put some fire signs if you understand what I’m saying. If you don’t then you lost, ’cause this social media got n****s lost. If you can feel the moment, if you can be in the moment, not recording … You can live in the moment.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: Music artist Fat Joe arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

From there, Joe reminded his followers that you only live once.

“Listen guys, you only live once. There’s never been nobody on earth, that I know of, to make a U-turn and come back,” he continued. “You have to make the best of your life while you’re here … Some people don’t care about material things, some people don’t care about money. Maybe just being with your family makes you happy, you’re in the moment. You’re doing what makes you happy.”

Joe is far from the first artist to take issues with fans’ use of cell phones at their concerts. Last year, Lil Uzi Vert took a fan’s phone and hurled it into the air at Wireless Festival in London’s Crystal Palace Park. Steve Lacy also recently smashed a fan’s camera at a concert in New Orleans.

Check out Fat Joe’s comments in full below.