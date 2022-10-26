Steve Lacy says he won’t apologize for his recent behavior at a concert in New Orleans, writing in a statement on social media that he “could’ve reacted better” but that he’s a “student of life.” A clip of Lacy smashing a fan’s disposable camera on stage before storming off began circulating online after the show.

“Shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect,” he wrote. “I had a really good time in nola last night. I hate that the beauty of the connection I have with so many people in the crowd gets lost when something negative happens.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I don’t believe I owe anyone an apology,” he added. “Maybe I could’ve reacted better? Sure. Always. I’m a student of life. But I’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. I’m not a product or a robot. I am human. I will continue to give my all at these shows. Please come with respect for urself and others please thank you love u.”

Lacy is far from the first artist to complain about fans throwing objects on stage during performances. Kid Cudi bailed on a set at Rolling Loud Miami, earlier this year, after having water bottles thrown at him.

Pusha T also instructed fans to stop trying to jump on stage with him in a post on social media, earlier this week.

Check out Lacy’s full statement on Instagram below.

[Via]