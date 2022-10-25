Steve Lacy destroyed a fan’s phone on stage at a recent concert after it was thrown at him while performing his hit single, “Bad Habit.” He stopped the show to instruct the audience to stop throwing “shit” on his “fucking stage.”

From there, Lacy asked for a fan in the front row’s cell phone, before smashing it into the floor and then storming off.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Attendees sharing footage of the incident on TikTok claimed that Lacy was upset with the crowd for not knowing his music and for the fans in New Orleans being rowdy.

Lacy isn’t the only artist to take issue with fans’ behavior at his concerts as of late. Pusha T also asked fans to stop trying to jump on stage with him during his performances in a tweet posted on Sunday.

“Pls guys… don’t sneak on the stage…my team doesn’t think it’s funny and u won’t either after they are finished with you. Always love…,” he tweeted while sharing a clip of himself rapping “New God Flow,” in which a fan gets roughed up by security.

Lacy’s next show is scheduled for Tuesday night in Houston, Texas.

Check out a clip of Lacy smashing the fan’s phone and storming off stage below.

[Via]