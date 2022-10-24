Pusha T instructed his fans to stop trying to rush the stage during his performances, explaining that his security team will rough them up. The comment came in response to a video on social media of one fan being manhandled by his team at a recent show.

“Pls guys… don’t sneak on the stage…my team doesn’t think it’s funny and u won’t either after they are finished with you. Always love…,” he tweeted while sharing the clip which shows Push rapping “New God Flow.”

(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Push is currently touring North America on his It’s Almost Dry tour, performing music off his latest album of the same name. His next stop is scheduled for the Wellmont Theatre in New Jersey on October 27.

As for what else he’s working on, the Clipse rapper recently confirmed that he’s got several projects coming up, during an interview with Complex.

“I’m just working on some super special projects, man. Everyone I’m working with is feeling very competitive, trying not to be outdone,” he told the outlet. “That just makes my job harder because I’m trying to outdo producers who are also great artists who are also great rappers and composers. That makes my battle twice as hard. But it makes for the best rap music.”

Pls guys…don’t sneak on the stage…my team doesn’t think it’s funny and u won’t either after they are finished with you. Always love…❤️ https://t.co/ofwWdptGjO — King Push (@PUSHA_T) October 23, 2022

