Lil Baby Poses With Stacks Of Cash Following Concert Cancelations

Lil Baby appears to be doing alright despite the recent cancelations of several of his upcoming concerts from the It’s Only Us tour. In a post on Instagram, Tuesday, he posed with stacks of cash and showed off some of his necklaces.

“We need a album bro them tour sales looking rough,” one fan commented. Another wrote: “They thought you was finished..” One fan who wanted to attend a since-canceled show complained: “Why would you cancel the Indianapolis show???? We all buy tickets last minute but n****s was pulling up.”

Read More: Lil Baby Drops Multiple Stops From It’s Only Us Tour

Lil Baby At The Tribeca Festival

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Lil Baby performs during “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 11, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

In addition to the cancelation of the It’s Only Shows shows, The Kid LAROI pulled out of the tour. Despite the setbacks, all news regarding the upcoming tour hasn’t been negative. Teyana Taylor recently announced that she’s signed on as the creative director for the performances.

She wrote in an announcement on Instagram, earlier this week: “He say ‘ITS ONLY US’ I say ‘IT’S ONLY UP’ from here! So let’s turn shit up a notch! Go time @lilbaby. Thank you @lilbaby & @qcmceo_p for trusting @theauntiesinc to creative direct & co-produce The #IOU tour! This one will be one for the books fasho!! Musical direction, choreography, production, visual content, wardrobe, stage presence, whew you def in good hands with one hell of a village & I can’t wait for the world to see how much fun we have with this shit! @lilbaby @theauntiesinc @humanprsn. ‘IT’S ONLY US’ TOUR COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU #IOU #Theaunties #Aspiketeyjoint.”

Lil Baby Flexes On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lilbaby

Among the shows that Baby canceled are concerts in Denver, Indianapolis, Louisville, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, and Salt Lake City. GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho will remain on as supporting acts.

Read More: Teyana Taylor To Serve As Creative Director On Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Us” Tour