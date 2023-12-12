Rich The Kid Arrest Came As Rapper Was Trying To Collect Money From Promoter: Report

Rich The Kid's passion is performing, but he doesn't play about securing his paycheck after a job well done. As you may have heard, the "New Freezer" artist was arrested when forcing his way into a hotel amid a bomb threat. At the time, he allegedly told security attempting to stop him he would "bond out in 20 minutes" should they choose to take him in. Now, The Shade Room has an exclusive update on why Rich was reportedly so eager to get into his suite at the SLS Hotel as police were responding to a bomb threat last night.

A source close to The Kid tells the outlet that he was due to perform at Hyde Beach Nightclub, which is inside the venue. He and the promoter were planning to meet up so he could collect his payment for the concert, which also scheduled slots for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and NLE Choppa. He was heading to the front of the building to meet the event organizer and get his money. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to accomplish his goal.

Before Rich's meeting, a worrying call came to the police from the SLS. Now, some social media users are speculating whether it was the promoter avoiding paying the rapper. "Ahaha they didn't have the money so staged a bomb threat lol," one user speculated. "Ni**a Was Ready To Die With The Money In Hand 😂," another Instagram user quipped in TSR's comment section after reading the news.

After the ups and downs of this past year, Rich The Kid is likely looking forward to starting fresh in 2024. Besides this arrest, there's also the backlash from when he was cheating on Tori Brixx in the spring. Read what the 31-year-old had to say about the situation at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

