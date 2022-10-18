The rumors that have been circulating about the tension between Lil Baby’s 4PF and Migos have existed for some time. It has been alleged that the labelmates had a fallout and the internet lit up with claims that Offset was roughed up by someone in the 4PF crew. Some have suggested that this has been the cause of the division between Offset, Migos, and Quality Control Music. Then, there were those rumors about Baby going out with Saweetie, but according to him, he doesn’t have issues with anyone.

During his appearance on Posted on the Corner, Baby was asked if there were any underlying issues with Migos. He answered, “Hell no.”

It is a topic that Lil Baby clearly doesn’t like to speak on.

“I don’t even wanna comment on that type [of] stuff,” he said. The host added that it was a space for him to create his own narrative. Baby stated, “You comment on something, it just make it bigger.”

“First of all, I really don’t see sh*t on the internet,” Baby continued. “Like, people send me sh*t, I don’t wanna comment, then I be… That’s just gon’ make it [bigger]. They know I don’t got nothin’ goin’ on with them.”

Lil Baby has been on an intense press run following the release of his acclaimed album It’s Only Me. The record I speculated to take over the No. 1 position across the charts.

Check out Lil Baby’s interview with Posted on the Corner below.