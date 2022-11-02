Hip hop is still reeling in from the news of Takeoff’s death. The rapper was shot and killed at 28 in Houston, TX on Tuesday morning, sparking a renewed dialogue surrounding the safety of rappers.

Master P took to Instagram where he reflected on Takeoff’s death and the bigger issue of rappers dying. As an elder statesman who elevated from the streets to becoming one of hip-hop’s most iconic executives and rappers, he explained that artists need to take extra precautions to ensure their own safety.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Master P speaks on stage for Assets Over Liabilities Live during REVOLT Summit x AT&T – Day 1 at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Revolt Summit x AT&T)

“Man, hip-hop is dying too young,” he said. “Hip-hop has turned into the new streets. We used to be in the streets trying to get into the hip-hop game, which is crazy. The most important thing people always ask me and Snoop — how do y’all live so long? We realize love overpowers hate.”

While many rappers pride themselves on moving around without security, Master P explained that there isn’t anything wrong with hiring police to ensure one’s safety.

“We gotta move different. Don’t be afraid to hire the police for detail to get you home,” he said. “It don’t make you no less of nothing. If you making millions of dollars, that’s the whole key to living and surviving and getting back home to your families.”

Police are still investigating into Takeoff’s murder, which they confirmed happened during an altercation at a Houston bowling alley. They called on the public to help in their investigation, hoping to find more leads to secure an arrest. Houston Police chief Troy Finner also called on the hip-hop community, who he believes has a “bad name,” to work with the police on the matter.

“I’m calling up on everybody, all hip hop artists, in Houston and around the nation. We’ve got to police ourselves. We all need to stand together and make sure that nobody tears down that industry,” he said.