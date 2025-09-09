DJ Akademiks Accuses Young Thug Of Pandering With Controversial LGBTQ+ Comments

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)
Young Thug remarked that he doesn't trust men who aren't open about their sexuality while discussing snitching.

DJ Akademiks has shared his thoughts on Young Thug's controversial comments on the LGBTQ+ community. He made them during an interview with Big Bank over the weekend. While speaking to TMZ about the drama surrounding Thug, Ak explained why he felt Thug said he doesn't trust closeted gay men.

Ak began by bringing up Thug's history of expressing himself through his clothing, such as wearing a dress on the album cover of his 2016 project, Jeffery. "A lot of people accused him of being a homosexual at that time. He never cared to really defend it," he said. "I think people who knew him personally, they were like, 'No, he's not gay. This is just art.' I believe the LGBTQ community appreciated, even though he wasn't homosexual, the openness and really the fluidity of some of the art he was portraying. He had no problem with it."

Ak continued: "What happened now is, this idea of street stuff, and he's been accused of being a rat. It's not had him really get out of character, where a community that has been nothing but nice to him and really a bunch of people and a lifestyle that has nothing to do with what we're talking about. He felt the need to kind of say, 'If you're this, you're just not a man,' because he's trying to capitulate. He's trying to pander to the people who believe in street morals or codes. I guess the biggest is, if we're talking about commandments, the commandment one is thou shall not snitch. And they're accusing him of that. So, he's trying to use every other thing to say, 'No, I am that guy.'"

What Did Young Thug Say About The LGBTQ+ Community?

As for Young Thug's comments, he said that he doesn't trust men who aren't open about their sexuality. “I feel like once you break a rule from your manhood, once you rat or once you turn gay,” he said.

Thug then clarified that he has nothing against the LGBTQ community and was trying to make a point about deception. “If I look at you, if I meet you and you gay, it’s like, ‘Okay.’ If I meet you and you portraying that you a man and you’re not gay — I don’t got nothing against gay people. You know what I’m saying? If you’re portraying a certain thing …”

It's one of many actions Thug has been coming under fire for in recent days, after numerous phone calls from behind bars leaked on social media as well. In them, he criticized several other rappers, admitted to infidelity, and more.

