Young Thug says that he's ended his beef with Lil Wayne and the two are actually planning to collaborate on a full-length album together. He discussed their relationship during a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast.

"He [Lil Wayne] ain't on the internet," Thug said on the show. "He was just like going off of what people would say to him or what fans'll say. So, he ain't looking at the internet. He'll just be at one of his shows and his fans'll be, 'Hey, f**k Young Thug. That ni** just wanna be you. He's a bi**h. He wore a dress.' He was feeding off that typa sh*t."

He continued: "Me and him got a way better relationship now. We got an album and everything. We just ain't sat down and just put the sh*t together and release the album together."

When XXL shared a clip from the interview on X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed reactions to the situation. "He conveniently left out the part where Thug got YSL dudes to shoot up Wayne’s tour bus," one user wrote. Another added: "All the beef and issues with all these rap artist was just Kayfabe that went too far."

Young Thug and Lil Wayne feuded with one another during the mid-2010s ahead of Thug's decision to title his debut commercial mixtape Barter 6. He meant it as a tribute to Wayne, who took offense to the move. Wayne was still trying to get Tha Carter V released at the time.

Young Thug "UY Scuti"

Young Thug's appearance on The Pivot Podcast comes after dropping his new album, UY Scuti, on Friday. While Lil Wayne doesn't have a feature on the project, Thug did collaborate with Ken Carson, Cardi B, T.I., Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, YFN Lucci, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Quavo, Lil Gotit, 1300Saint, Future, and Mariah the Scientist.